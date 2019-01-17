CARTOON: Brexit’s martyr Theresa May

SA’s central bank is expected to hold its repo rate at 6.75% in 2019 after raising interest rates in November 2018
Methods for determining contraventions are imperfect, but Sars is helped by stringent documentation requirements
Former COO tells Zondo inquiry how firm paid for mining and state-institution tenders
Business and labour are questioning the governing party's jobs plans unveiled in its election manifesto
CEO Dawie de Villiers hopes SA's largest pension funds administrator can restore confidence with reviewed strategy
Consumers came under pressure in 2018 with the first VAT hike in two decades and steep fuel price increases
Trade wars and, particularly, China’s slowdown are starting to ripple around the buying world, affecting transport to top-end handbag sales
The British prime minister’s focus now turns to trying to find a way through the Brexit quagmire
'Hurry Hurry' Johanneson scored 67 goals and played a role in helping Leeds United to win promotion to the First Division in 1964
A growing number of employers and individuals are paying to ease sleep deficiency, writes Emma Jacobs
