CARTOON: ‘I'll be right back’

Soldiers patrol Harare as shutdown follows wave of deadly violence

Three people have been reported killed and at least 200 arrested in protests triggered by a sharp rise in fuel prices
Zimbabwe fuel-hike protests turn violent‚ ‘overwhelm police’

Water cannons and teargas proved no deterrent to the angry and emboldened protesters who sent police retreating back to their stations
By killing the internet, Zimbabwe kills commerce and lights

Most people use Econet’s cellphone payment system for daily transactions, and to buy electricity in units
Zimbabweans rage as Mnangagwa lifts petrol price to over R46/litre

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says prices of fuel have doubled to tackle a shortfall caused by increased fuel usage and ‘rampant’ illegal trading
Russia’s Alrosa returns to mine in Zimbabwe

CEO Sergey Ivanov says the leading gem producer will develop new  operations with the support of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government
