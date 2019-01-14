High-quality global equities and local bonds are good prospects

Last year proved to be the antithesis of 2017. Whereas in 2017 almost every asset class globally generated a positive return, 2018 ended with almost every asset class in the red.

Other than cash, there was nowhere to hide: developed market equities, emerging market equities, commodities and global credit, to mention a few, generated negative US-dollar-returns. It was the first negative year for global equity markets since the financial crisis, despite the fiscal stimulus in the US.

The muted returns generated by the JSE all share index over the past few years, although not altogether surprising given the stretched valuations at the beginning of this period, are hard to stomach.

Over the past three years to the end of December, the total return from the all share was a mere 4.3%; over five years, the total return was only 5.8%. Equities are commonly referred to as “real” assets, meaning they are supposed to provide an inflation-beating return and are the main weapon in the arsenal of an investor seeking growth in excess of inflation. How are investors supposed to beat inflation if equities are not up for the job?

The answer lies in remembering that equity returns do not come in a straight line. Markets follow cycles. The strong double-digit returns that investors had come to expect from the all share were never sustainable in perpetuity. Valuations had become stretched and lower returns were inevitable.

However, there is a silver lining to this cloud. The subdued returns from the all share over the past few years have resulted in more attractive valuations for many all share-listed stocks and buying opportunities are emerging.