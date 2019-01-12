2019 — Trump’s toughest year yet

US President Donald Trump enters 2019 locked in a fierce political battle with new House speaker Nancy Pelosi, a fight he will lose. He can’t force Democrats to apportion money for a wall between the US and Mexico, but influential conservatives in media threaten to punish him if he retreats.

He’ll eventually find a way to surrender while declaring victory. And then his year will become even more complicated.

Trump’s 2019 “to-do” list is formidable, even by presidential standards. He must help restore confidence in the US economy after three months of the worst US stock market meltdown in many years, and he must accomplish this at a time when global economic growth is beginning to look soft.

He must reassure the world that the US and China are not on a course toward endless trade conflict or a Cold War-scale military confrontation while addressing the genuine security concerns of those who believe China continues to take advantage of the US, its companies, and its workers.

He will need to show real progress toward denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula by persuading North Korean leader Kim Jim-un that he can’t get something for nothing. He must persuade critics that the vague promises made last year in Singapore hold promise without allowing Kim to continue with clandestine nuclear development.