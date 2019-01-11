CARTOON: Kabila's puppet in DRC

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The cyclical nature of governments shows why the governing party is bringing mediocrity, confusion and destitution
Zuma’s application is his last hope of stopping the arms deal-related trial on charges of fraud, racketeering, corruption, money laundering and tax evasion
The president tells supporters in Pietermaritzburg he spent the most part of 2018 cleaning up Jacob Zuma’s mess
The producer says profit from its platinum mines is helping it weather protracted gold mine strike
The sector's production grew 1.6% in November in line with analysts' expectations
Academic says improved inter-departmental coordination and planning will boost tourism
US President Donald Trump's former lawyer will appear before the House in early February
Shipping seven goals may not be something you tell the grandkids, but for two minutes, 120 fleeting and yet everlasting seconds, Boksburg led Chiefs
French capital is not renowned for vegetarian fare, but in the Marais neighbourhood vegetables have been causing a stir
