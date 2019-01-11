Opinion

CARTOON: Kabila's puppet in DRC

11 January 2019 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Friday January 11 2019
Friday January 11 2019

DRC’s Felix Tshisekedi: son, heir and president-elect

The designated winner of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s presidential election has little managerial experience
World
14 hours ago

Opposition’s Felix Tshisekedi wins delayed DRC presidential poll

The runner-up candidate calls the results an ‘electoral coup‘, while Tshisekedi calls his predecessor a ‘partner of democratic change‘
World
18 hours ago

DRC still without internet as operators forced to cut access

Internet access was cut on December 31 following the country's presidential election
Companies
2 days ago

Crackdown on dissent in tense DRC could backfire, says UN

The human rights office has called on all sides to refrain from using violence as vote counting continues
World
6 days ago

One dead and 80 hurt as rival activists clash ahead of DRC vote

Unrest erupted in Tshikapa on Sunday when the planes of two rival candidates  landed at the airport
World
24 days ago
Thursday January 10 2019
Thursday January 10 2019

Most read

1.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Eskom is too important to fail but ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Why Ramaphosa must tackle Sadtu
Opinion / Editorials
3.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa should forget the consensus ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
ROB ROSE: Ascendis’s grisly turn as JSE’s worst ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
5.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Big load for Eskom to shed
Opinion / Between the Chains

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.