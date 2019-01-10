CARTOON: Zuma takes naked populism to Twitterati

Analysts say the local currency could fall as far as R16 to the dollar in 2019
We will know some time after March, if, as Keynes would have said, I am “roughly right” or “precisely wrong”
Minister makes damning allegations in court papers about the board and CEO
New splinter political parties should not be taken lightly as they pose a threat to the ANC in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in the 2019 elections
The retailer admits to 'striking similarities' in its baby carriers and that made by a local entrepreneur
The global lender expects growth of only 1.3% for the year
Apple and Samsung have already issued poor forecasts and China’s plunge could lead to a 1% contraction in the global smartphone market
India's parliament is set to approve a bill allowing 10% of state posts to be taken up by economically weak recipients in a move called a pre-election 'gimmick'
Do It Again, impressive winner of the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate, is quoted at even money for the Met on January 26
It is a distinction of the authors’ position that they reject conventional wisdom on the political left, right and centre
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.