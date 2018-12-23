Mining Charter a start to creating jobs and better understanding

The absent stakeholder so far has been the unemployed. We should find meaningful ways to bring them into the centre of the discussion as participants. There has to be ways to communicate with the unemployed directly, hear their stories and, where feasible, work with them to create employment potential.

If investment summits are held in Alexandra or in rural areas, for example, investors would also realise the facts of unemployment, poor infrastructure, unacceptable levels of housing, basic sanitation and education. This could trigger the government and business to come up with joint solutions, currently expected from government alone.

We must not leave the unemployed exclusively in the hands of populists. In the end, it is us the entrepreneurs who will provide jobs. While political mobilisation is important as an essential part of our vibrant constitutional democracy, we should find additional ways to engage the unemployed in less emotional ways.

Understanding the consequences

The consequences of sustained unemployment are not only the usual social ills, such as crime and drug abuse; unemployment could be a contributing factor to the lack of appreciation of community infrastructure that is often vandalised. Not only should communities learn to appreciate government investments in the form of public infrastructure, such as schools, clinics, bus stations and so on; they also need to appreciate and even invite private investments that have a potential to bring jobs.

But until the corporate sector develops ways to involve the unemployed in our high-level summits and decision-making structures, we will not manage the frustration. Nor will we be able to address their needs as part of creating a conducive investment environment.

In the resources sector, we have a Mining Charter that provides a framework for stability in relationship between investors, workers, communities and the government. Now, the industry and the department of mineral resources have to work hard to ensure communities take advantage of the new charter and to engage constructively with investors who bring much-needed capital and create jobs.

During the colonial and apartheid eras, many communities where mining took place were left poor because there was no policy mechanism to empower them. Now that the Mining Charter and other government regulations provide for empowerment of communities, the challenges are ensuring awareness and constructive implementation.

The Grace judgment, delivered unanimously by the Constitutional Court in October, reinforced the need for adequate consultation with communities residing on communal land. The Xolobeni judgment of the high court in November went beyond the need for consultation and gave communities the right to veto mining. The latter judgment seeks to usurp the government’s authority to grant or withdraw mining rights. It remains to be seen how mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe will handle it to ensure regulatory certainty.

However, broadly speaking, these judgments pose a challenge to the mining sector to find new, better and respectful ways to engage stakeholders. The starting point must be the new Mining Charter that specifies a minimum 5% share for communities and workers in new mining ventures. The ultimate aim must be to undertake mining operations that will benefit communities.

Unfortunately, resentment to investments due to our sad history of land dispossession; old-style, corporate, top-down engagement; divisions within communities; and ideological lobbying by anti-mining fundamentalists can combine to frustrate job creation and genuine community empowerment.

The department mineral resources must find ways to empower communities with information about the benefits of the new Mining Charter. This will help communities engage better with investors, who must also comply with the charter.

Responsible companies should find it fulfilling, not a nuisance, to engage with communities who are prepared to use the Mining Charter to benefit from wealth-sharing arrangements and job opportunities. Despite the negativity that dogged the sector in the past, it still has a huge potential.

It is unacceptable and scandalous that a peaceful and democratic country that is a world leader in natural resource endowment, worth $2.5-trillion according to research by Citigroup, is also among world leaders on unemployment at more than 27%.

• Bayoglu is MD of Canyon Coal.