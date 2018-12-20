Value of data matters when mergers are assessed for competition effects

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission recently released its preliminary report on the digital platforms inquiry, which is looking into ways to better understand and deal with the market power that may be exercised by digital platforms such as Facebook and Google.

Given that it is often a concern that large tech firms achieve power through acquisitions, this forms part of the inquiry. In particular, the commission has also recommended that the standard for assessing mergers be adjusted to explicitly take into account the relevance of data acquired in the transaction.

This is not the first time this consideration in mergers is seen, particularly in international markets. In particular the May 2017 Facebook-WhatsApp €110m post-merger fine lends some lessons here. These considerations raise some issues for local competition stakeholders (businesses and authorities alike) to consider, particularly in carrying their assessments of transactions in markets that not only involve digital platforms but also those involving a great deal of data, such as in the retail, insurance and telecommunications sectors.

The potential concern here follows on from the fact that there may be a self-reinforcing “network effects” cycle between the value of datasets to firms and the value of the same to the consumer: large datasets enable superior training of machine-learning systems to extract the insights to optimally innovate, and to reach and serve consumers. As a result of improved service, more consumers provide further data as they consume, and so the cycle continues.

A central concern then hinges on whether the firm may reach a critical “tipping point” where competitors may not be able to keep up (it can occur in all markets, but may be exacerbated in the case of data-intensive markets).

What can be learnt from the 2014 Facebook and WhatsApp merger? In this $19bn transaction, Facebook was defined as a provider of websites and applications for mobile devices, offering social networking, consumer communications and photo/video sharing functionalities via its platforms. Facebook was also understood to offer advertising space.

WhatsApp was defined as a provider of consumer communications services via its mobile applications (apps). Following on from this, the European Commission (EC) determined that the main market of interest was that for “consumer communications apps for smartphones”. As “social networking services” and “online advertising services” presented no overlap, these were set aside.

Focusing then on the main market of interest, the EC found that the merging firms had 30%–40% market share in the region, but that “in such a dynamic context, high market shares are not necessarily indicative of market power”.

Subsequent to this, the EC focused on an assessment of closeness of competition; ease and cost of consumer switching; and barriers to entry and network effects. From this, it was found that Facebook and WhatsApp were not close competitors, that consumers can easily switch, and that barriers to entry are low.

On the latter and also relating to network effects, stakeholders did raise concerns of interoperability (the merged entity matching Facebook IDs with WhatsApp cellphone numbers), thereby leveraging off a larger user base, in turn raising barriers to entry and network effects. The EC, however, determined that this was unlikely given the technical difficulties in doing so, as stated by the merging parties.