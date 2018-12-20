Here’s hoping for better after what we’ve been through

In China, the slowdown in growth indicators seems set to continue into 2019 as the relatively minor “targeted easing” measures seen so far appear to have had little effect. Furthermore, one cannot talk about Chinese economic growth without referring to trade and what has been quite strong — and improving — data. However, we remain watchful and would regard improving indicators as tariff “front-running” across broader Asian markets and would caution for a notable reversal in the first quarter of 2019.

Although emerging markets had a very turbulent year, with the MSCI emerging-market index falling by about a quarter, there are some early signs that the worst may be behind us. Oil recently fell by about 30%. This should boost heavy oil-importing countries such as India and SA. There also seem to be signs of a mood change by the US Federal Reserve over the trajectory of its interest rate policy. If the Fed hikes less than expected, this should translate into a slightly weaker dollar, thereby boosting emerging-market currencies and helping along the carry-trade once again.

Having come through multiple years of declining growth and rising risks to SA’s sovereign rating, SA equity markets took the brunt of an emerging-market basket that faced significant pressures. As it stands, foreigners have been net sellers of SA equities since 2015 and turned net sellers of our bond markets in 2018 on a year-to-date basis. This compares with an emerging-market peer group that has enjoyed net inflows in equities over recent years, with net outflows being recorded in 2018 for the first time in more than four years.

On valuations, the MSCI SA ex-Naspers index is trading on a forward PE multiple of about 11.6 times, a level not seen since May 2012. Some have even argued that the current level is reflective of an equity market that is fully pricing in recessionary conditions in the economy.

So what are our expectations for 2019? In the first instance, we are keenly aware of the prevailing difficulties faced by the government and the private sector in stimulating economic growth. The medium-term budget policy statement highlighted the extent of the deep fiscal challenges and evidence of reform will be necessary to boost confidence and yield higher private sector investment.

We note, however, macro indicators that should provide some respite, providing a good basis for an acceleration in economic reform:

a competitive currency;

a stable inflationary outlook;

household balance sheets that repaired in the tough times; and

a reform package of R290bn and the creation of an infrastructure fund that leverages the private sector for implementation.

Indeed, we should admit to ourselves the exuberance and over-optimism we shared as a nation at the turn of 2018, over-estimating the pace of reform and ignoring the realities we face in unemployment, state-owned entities and many more policy missteps taken in the past.

Despite this, the deliberate reforms and positive judicial processes under way are hard to overlook. Many believe the president will need to move through the upcoming 2019 election before cementing his ideal cabinet and fully enacting his vision for reform in the country. We would only revise our growth estimates at each incremental change.

Essentially, given the deep declines in some of our mainstay stocks, together with a slightly better mood in the country than previous years, we would support positioning for a recovery in returns when considering the risk asset classes, notwithstanding the various risks evidenced on the horizon, from trade wars to land expropriation without compensation.

• Mpobane is chief investment officer at Ashburton Investments.