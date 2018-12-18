CARTOON: Facebook democracy

The rand has dropped just more than 3% against the dollar so far in December, partially negating the net positives of weaker oil prices
Neva Makgetla writes that Eskom uses vicious tactics to protect its monopoly at the expense of SA, and Busisiwe Mkhwebane will not change her mind about Helen Zille
Interim findings will cast a shadow over the Ramaphosa administration’s drive to clean up the SABC
The party has had to postpone its national list conference where it will consolidate the lists from its provinces
Faberge-owner Gemfields's share initially fell 32% as news that Zambian tax authorities cleared its Kagem mine of claims of evasions failed to cheer investors
Brexit will not disrupt trade relations between the UK and SA, says trade and industry minister Rob Davies. In an interview, Davies said the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu), of which SA is ...
Global firms that have tried out the shorter week find it leads to higher productivity and more motivated staff
Sajjan Kumar had been serving the first of three terms in parliament when the massacre occurred
The bowling onslaught has Australia on the cusp of snapping a barren six-Test run
We reveal the best of the best must-have tech
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.