Twenty years on there are still too few women in the boardroom

In this regard, I am of the view that the inclusion of a minimum of three women on companies’ boards should be compulsory, especially given th the government has deemed gender equality and women’s empowerment central to its transformation agenda.

For example, access to formal employment for women is facilitated through the Employment Equity Act, the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Act and sector charters through which employers are legally required to work towards more equitable representation based on gender, race and disability. The 2017 report by Women Board Directors of Africa’s top-listed companies highlighted the fact that SA has, since 2005, succeeded in ensuring that at least 30% female directors serve on the boards of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The 2012 Businesswomen’s Association census recorded 33% female representation on SOE boards, proving the effectiveness of this mandate.

This is meaningful transformation and companies in the private sector should take a leaf out of the SOE book if we are to truly tackle the challenge of gender transformation in the workplace, particularly in the metals and engineering sector. Business, the government and other social partners must not cease to advocate and campaign to provide opportunities that ensure women get the experience they need to be appointed to top and senior positions, and that they are represented on boards. Training interventions could include work-integrated learning, executive coaching, as well as mentoring and sponsorship programmes, to name but a few.

If transformation does, indeed, make business sense (and I believe it does), then we should also hold the government and business to account as we move towards real and lasting change in the interests of moving SA forward. At the pace at which transformation has taken place so far, will we have to wait another 20 years for equitable representation in the labour market to take effect?

I would hazard a guess that the businesses that are transforming and succeeding are doing so because they have implemented policies and practices based on a genuine conviction about the benefits of gender diversity. Today, being untransformed poses significant reputational risk for any business. Trying to achieve employment equity and B-BBEE targets in the absence of an integrated employment equity and diversity management strategy could be one of the main reasons for the lack of progress.

Finally, imagine if all businesses enabled inclusive and empowering work environments. Most certainly the outcome would be the achievement of effective employment equity and diversity implementation, reflecting more women in higher occupational levels and on boards within the labour market.

• Mulholland is the human capital and skills development executive at the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa.