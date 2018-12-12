Handshakes, handcuffs and what Dan Matjila should be paid

In September 2018, the Mail & Guardian reported that the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila, whose contract was due to run until the end of December 2019, had offered to resign before then in return for a “golden handshake”. More recently, Business Day reported that Matjila had “communicated to the board of the PIC that he intended to resign at the end of April 2019” but the PIC board decided to accept his resignation with immediate effect.

It has also said that he would not receive a golden handshake, but that the PIC would be as generous as possible towards him “within legal bounds … in recognition of his contribution to the PIC”. This suggests the board of the PIC does not think that what he earned by way of ordinary remuneration — more than R15m in the year ended March 2018 — was sufficient for the latter purpose.

What are golden handshakes and why have their payments become regarded with deep suspicion?

The term golden handshake used to refer to an amount contractually payable to an employee with rare skills or other attributes who remained employed until retirement or a specified date. It was included in employment contracts to discourage resignation before then and so were sometimes also referred to as “golden handcuffs”.

These days, the term golden handshake is often used to refer to the payment to an employee of an amount to which they were not contractually entitled before some (usually secret) deal was struck in terms of which the employee agreed to resign from employment.

In a recent Constitutional Court judgment, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga found that the payment of R17.3m to the then Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana in return for his resignation was unlawful, saying that “[the] inference is inescapable that [then president Zuma] was effectively buying Mr Nxasana out of office” because Nxasana was “troublesome or otherwise unwanted” — and “from public coffers to boot”.

Similar outrage is evident in the judgment of Justice Keoagile Matojane in the recent case relating to Eskom’s R30m boost to [former CEO] Brian Molefe’s retirement savings in the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF): “The decision by Eskom to waive penalties and buy Mr Molefe an extra 13 years of service, totaling R30.1m after only 15 months of service at the age of 50, stretches incredulity and is unlawful for want of compliance with the rules of the EPPF.

Legal bounds

“What is most disturbing is the total lack of dignity and shame by people in leadership positions who abuse public funds with naked greed for their own benefit without a moment’s consideration of the circumstances of fellow citizens who live in absolute squalor throughout the country with no basic services.”

It is hardly surprising, then, that the PIC has announced it does not intend to pay Matjila a golden handshake. Nonetheless it wants to be “generous” to him “within legal bounds”.

What are those “legal bounds”? Can the PIC pay Matjila more than the remuneration to which he would have been contractually entitled if his employment had continued to the end of his notice period (April 30 , or, possibly, May 31 2018, depending on the date on which he tendered his resignation unconditionally) — even if the PIC will not let him render further services to it in the meantime?

The answer to this is no. Case law in SA and England has established that the board of a company, whether state-owned or private, can only lawfully use the company’s assets for the purpose of fulfilling the objects of the company — and subject to limitations imposed by applicable law and the company’s memorandum of incorporation. So it cannot, simply to be generous, make payments to its employees or former employees to which they are not entitled and which are not “reasonably incidental and within the reasonable scope of carrying on the business of the company”.