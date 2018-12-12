Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Seven mayors who lost their councils’ cash must resign, ANC says

Time magazine selects Jamal Khashoggi and other persecuted reporters as ‘person of the year’, and Stephen Koseff talks about 40 years at Investec

12 December 2018 - 13:24 Robert Laing
ANC supporters. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Seven mayors who lost their municipalities' money by depositing it in VBS Mutual Bank have been ordered to resign by Limpopo ANC provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane.

For the first time, Time magazine has selected a dead person as its person of the year: Jamal Khashoggi, killed by the Saudi government.

Stephen Koseff talks about his 40 years at Investec, with Warren Thompson.

Former Sowetan editor John Dludlu has some advice for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The author of a chapter in the Competition Commission's report on private hospitals joined Discovery only after he wrote it, the medical scheme said in response to Netcare's complaints.

SA’s five largest retail banks — FNB, Standard Bank, Nedbank, Absa and Capitec — account for 85% of the country’s more than R5-trillion banking sector.

The rand has retaken top spot from the Turkish lira as the most volatile currency.

