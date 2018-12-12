Opinion

CARTOON: No appetite for Brexit

12 December 2018 - 06:35 Brandan Reynolds

EDITORIAL: Intriguing Brexit scenarios

The stand-off in the UK over Brexit has culminated in the postponement of the most cruicial issue to be put before the British parliament in 40 yearas
Brexit trade uncertainty threatens to set UK back by 46 years

The government’s vision of Global Britain is less a vision and more of a mirage, writes Seema Malhotra
JUSTICE MALALA: An unstable and volatile future faces the leaderless West

The leaders in many western countries leave one with a sense of huge discomfort
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: SA is not alone, the world is in the grips of an information war

SA’s elections are scheduled at the same time as the EU’s, yet there is no focus on manipulation of the electorate
