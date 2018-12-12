CARTOON: No appetite for Brexit

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Ramaphosa should start by steering expropriation process to a speedy conclusion
In the biggest political action taken so far after the VBS Mutual Bank scndal, the ANC in Limpopo has asked seven mayors in the province to resign
The ANC's national spokesperson Pule Mabe has asked to be placed on 'leave', pending the outcome of a grievance hearing against him
The Prudential Authority is trying to increase competition and lower the barriers to entry in the banking industry
Mnining and manufacturing are SA's kingpin economic sectors, but figures released by Stats SA show both to have stunted growth
China promises changes to Made in China 2025 plan following complaints from the US over its dominance
Researchers used satellite imagery and government data to identify at least 2,312 illegal mining sites in six countries in South America
The 24-year-old Seto pipped his more famous rival by only 0.08sec
A trip to Indonesia and choice to ride the waves leads to self-discovery
