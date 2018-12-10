CARTOON: Climate talks déjà vu

Gold miners are benefiting from safe-haven trade, but the local bourse has opened with broad-based losses ahead of a week full of events threatening volatility
While the US by its own volition is edging out of the diplomacy arena, India’s economic growth is likely to start outpacing that of China in the near future
Regulatory authority has banned medicines containing sodium valproate during pregnancy unless no other treatment is available
Voters are returning to the ANC, while the DA is losing on all fronts
Commercial Bank has about $750m in debt maturing in 2019, including bonds and loans
Norton Rose Fulbright senior associate Candice Gibson talks to Business Day TV about the pros and cons of the carbon tax
Peugeot’s new Walvis Bay facility prompts the government and motor companies to raise questions over import duties and potential breaching of Southern African Customs Union rules
The British prime minister fears a heavy defeat of the draft withdrawal agreement she signed with Brussels
India have never won a series-opening Test in Australia, but its bowlers set up the platform to change that
From banana lamps to whisky, these are our favourites that will make the perfect gift this festive season!
