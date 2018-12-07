CARTOON: Political currents at Eskom

The producer cartel’s meeting ended without the announcement of a decision to cut supply, the matter will be debated on Friday
The pedestrian growth, increasing unemployment and scourge of load-shedding are just some of the signs that we are in deep trouble
Thursday’s statement makes it clear the cabinet has not given the bill the green light, but it is unclear what its concerns are
Provinces begin list conferences to decide who will be the ANC's representatives in parliament and provincial legislatures
European mall owner wants market authorities in SA and the Netherlands to probe short seller
Fear of a global slowdown will affect SA’s momentum, say analysts
Peugeot’s new Walvis Bay facility prompts the government and motor companies to raise questions over import duties and potential breaching of Southern African Customs Union rules
China’s embassy says it is firmly opposed to the ‘unjustified arrest’ and wants Meng Wanzhou released
The Guptas had a fair number of hangers on, some of them in cricket administration. I wonder if cricket will be called to the Zondo commission to discuss its relationship with them
Unique group exhibition, which is in celebration of Stellenbosch University’s centenary, could be one of the most important projects undertaken by the university’s museum, writes Melvyn Minnaar
