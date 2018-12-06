How to save fuel like a boss

Every time there’s a fuel price hike (which is often, notwithstanding this week’s price cut), my e-mail inbox tends to get bombarded by fuel-saving tips from various automotive companies.

One tends to ho-hum through these missives as they usually spout some desperately obvious advice on how driving slower or switching off the aircon will save you money at the fuel pumps.

But just how much fuel can you realistically save by driving as if there’s an egg under the throttle pedal?

I got the chance to find out while taking part in a fuel economy run hosted last week by Ford, as part of a group of motoring journalists who were set loose on Gauteng’s roads in a fleet of Fiesta 1.5 diesels.

Motoring journos aren’t by reputation the most economy-focused drivers, but there’s nothing like a bit of rivalry to stir one’s competitive side — even if it means finding your inner granny driver. And so the roads north of Pretoria and the Hartebeespoort area were visited upon by some very conservatively-driven Fiesta 1.5 TDCis last Thursday.

Result? The worst fuel consumption recorded in the test was 4.4l per 100km and the best was 3.2l (Ford’s factory-claimed figure is 3.3l). Admittedly we drove like we were on Valium and also sweltered in the summer heat with aircons switched off and windows closed, and that 3.2l figure won’t realistically be achievable in normal driving.