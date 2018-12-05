Opinion

Editing Allowed

WATCH: How has Cyril Ramaphosa performed as president of SA?

Join Peter Bruce and his team as they take a look at some of the major events of 2018

05 December 2018 - 17:44 Business Day TV
Picture: BUSINESS DAY TV
Picture: BUSINESS DAY TV

Join Peter Bruce and his team as they take a look at some of the major events of 2018 what they are keeping an eye on in the months ahead: the newly minted national director of public prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, and her prospects in office; a look at how Cyril Ramaphosa has performed as South African president and all the trouble at Eskom. 

Join Peter Bruce and his team as they take a look at some of the major events of the year and what they’re keeping an eye on in the months ahead.

Eskom wants state to take on R100bn debt

The plan would add two percentage points to debt-to-GDP ratio and is likely to be seen as negative by ratings agencies
Companies
13 hours ago

How Eskom is crippling the economy

New management has vowed to rehabilitate the utility, but it has its work cut out digging it out of the R419bn debt hole
Opinion
7 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa ready to name new prosecutions boss

President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce on Tuesday the new national director of public prosecutions
National
2 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa calls for Brics ‘common agenda’

The president told delegates that leaders needed to forge unity and inclusive growth while fighting the forces of oppression
National
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Pressure is on for new NDPP Shamila Batohi

NPA chief has her work cut out as she tackles the many cases, ranging from state capture to corporate crimes
National
13 hours ago

New NPA chief Batohi stresses good governance and independence

SA's new top prosecutor says she will get the organisation back on track to fulfil its mandate
National
1 day ago

Most read

1.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Johann Rupert’s ‘dumb move’ ...
Opinion
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Patricia de Lille’s final ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CARTOON: EFF’s funding drought
Opinion
4.
How Eskom is crippling the economy
Opinion
5.
There are no absolute winners in any strike ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.