CARTOON: De Lille’s low bar

The prospect of detente between the US and China sends commodities surging
Limited access to teachers and resources keeps poor children at a disadvantage almost a quarter century after the end of apartheid
President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce on Tuesday the new national director of public prosecutions
De Lille, a political survivor in SA's torrid politics, unveils the name of her new party to contest the 2019 elections
Optimum Coal's change of ownership from Glencore to the Guptas was central to the findings of the public protector, which led to the formation of the Zondo commission of inquiry
An upturn in the truck market was the only positive in a pretty bleak year
Chinese stocks rise on agreement to halt tariff escalation and hold more talks on contentious issues
The evacuation on a UN chartered plane marks a key step in kickstarting stalled negotiations as Yemen pushed to the brink of famine
Finishing sixth at the 2018/2019 season-opening tournament in Dubai last weekend has been a reality check
Haruki Murakami's latest novel is simultaneously mind-numbing and mind-boggling — and the crows may not carry any weighty symbolism, writes David Gorin
