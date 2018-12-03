CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s debt burden

Naspers’s main asset, Tencent, was up in Hong Kong, and a rebound in oil prices lifted BHP in Sydney
Considering what is at stake — the potential collapse of the whole economy — the government has been lax in its approach to Eskom
Executive at French arms firm says there had been a genuine drive to find the ‘most cost-effective solution for the SA Navy’
De Lille, a political survivor in SA's torrid politics, unveils the name of her new party to contest the 2019 elections
Africa’s biggest public firm has a cash pile of $8.7bn and plans to invest another R4.6bn in SA
Economists expect tepid growth in GDP in the third quarter
In June, Mantashe published a notice in the government gazette announcing a restriction on the granting of technical co-operation permits, exploration rights and production rights
White House to delay planned increase of US tariffs on Chinese goods, while China pledges to take in more US imports
Just a few minutes of logical thought should have been enough to rule out the conspiracy theory that was spawned by Vermeulen’s sideline chat.
The new study suggests a better strategy for weight loss is not to count calories but to focus on reducing carbs
