Opinion

CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s debt burden

03 December 2018 - 05:05 brandan reynolds
Eskom’s debt troubles double in a single year

Jabu Mabuza says the power utility is locked in a loss-making position and is unsustainable in its current form
SAA’s most-pressing issue is borrowing money to pay December salaries

While the turnaround strategy initially envisaged SAA being on a sustainable path by 2020, CEO Vuyani Jarana says  the date has now been pushed back ...
SABC is spending too much on its biggest cost driver: salaries

For the past 10 years we’ve seen so many failed turnaround plans at SOEs that these expensively procured plans could be stacked as high as the SABC’s ...
Government extends Denel guarantee to 2023

Cash-strapped state-owned company gets a R3.43bn reprieve
Transnet sweet-talks itself out of credit default

Earnings and revenue improved in the 2018 financial year, and gearing remained within loan covenants
