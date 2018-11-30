SAA situation shows damage done to good people’s lives by people such as Dudu Myeni

My son and daughter-in-law recently flew to and from New York on SAA flights to attend my nephew’s wedding in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. They reported that they had a very pleasant and comfortable trip with excellent service from the cabin crews.

Listening to them I was reminded of the extent of the damage done to good people’s lives by people such as Dudu Myeni, the previous SAA board chair, and the effect malfeasance has had on the future prospects of good people in SAA, like the cabin crews on those flights to and from New York.

SAA has consumed R31.4bn in “bailouts” that could have been used to stimulate the economy and create jobs. The bailouts started immediately after SAA was unbundled from Transnet in 2007 and have exploded in the past two years. SAA has been paid cash of R700m in 2007, R1.6bn in 2010; and a staggering R10bn in 2017.

Late in the evening of November 28, parliament approved a further R5bn cash bailout for SAA. None of this huge amount will be used to buy new aircraft or even to pay for jet fuel or salaries. All will go straight to the banks and financial houses that have already lent the R5bn to SAA, which has already spent all R5bn.

In reality SAA has managed to divert R5bn from service delivery to poor South Africans. Banks and other finance institutions have been complicit in this extortion. They lent R5bn to SAA knowing it was running at massive losses and had no way of repaying the banks by November 30.

At the end of September 2018 SAA had racked up losses of R2.2bn and forecast a loss of R5.3bn for the full 2018-2019 financial year.

Now we are told SAA will be forced into liquidation if it does not receive another R3.5bn between now and the end of March 2019 to fund ongoing operational losses.