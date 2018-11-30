CARTOON: From bad to worse at Eskom

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The governing party is likely to revert to its factional war for access to state resources after the temporary distraction of the election
President Cyril Ramaphosa dismisses Jacob Zuma’s intervention in Moyane’s court challenge to his axing
The last crucial battle to stop Jacob Zuma’s corruption prosecution is set for May 2019, which is when elections are expected
The producer pulled every possible lever to improve cash flow in the year to-end September
Move is expected to ease inflation
In June, Mantashe published a notice in the government gazette announcing a restriction on the granting of technical co-operation permits, exploration rights and production rights
The ‘Returning from Germany’ campaign offers financial incentives to migrants to go home voluntarily
Tottenham have lost just once in the past eight league clashes with the Gunners, but they have not won at Arsenal since a victory in 2010
It’s not holding a degree that counts, it’s what you do with it
