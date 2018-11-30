Opinion

CARTOON: From bad to worse at Eskom

30 November 2018 - 05:05 brandan reynolds
Friday November 30 2018
Friday November 30 2018

Eskom’s debt burden doubles to R45bn in one year

Jabu Mabuza says the power utility is locked in a loss-making position and is unsustainable in its current form
National
1 day ago

WATCH: More bad news from Eskom

Eskom CFO Calib Cassim talks to Business Day TV about the embattled state-owned enterprise’s interim results
Companies
20 hours ago

‘Bold steps’ needed to save Eskom, Jabu Mabuza says, as more load-shedding looms

Mabuza says the way in which the company is operating now ‘is not sustainable’
National
1 day ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Time to unveil Eskom’s new game plan

Eskom's management has failed to translate better finances into better operations and outcomes
Opinion
2 days ago

Maintenance spending on power plants slashed, says Eskom

This has resulted in the energy availability factor  falling considerably—  and will take a full two years to restore plants to working order
Companies
8 days ago

Eskom plant repairs will take two years just to get to ‘acceptable’ levels

Eskom’s Jan Oberholzer says he expects plant performance to deteriorate further from its level of 74%, which is notably lower than in 2017, when it ...
Companies
8 days ago
Thursday November 29 2018
Thursday November 29 2018

Most read

1.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Julius Malema’s ...
Opinion / Between the Chains
2.
PETER BRUCE: SA awaits great Christmas present ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: How politicians turned the PIC toxic
Opinion / Editorials
4.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Mapping Malema’s lies and ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: President oddly reticent about a ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.