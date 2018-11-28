Officials sit on vital studies despite the law — and professional nagging

Surely, someone had added a few zeroes by accident, I thought. That was an obscenely large number to attribute to non-native plant and animal species that were establishing themselves in SA ecosystems. But, no. When I asked scientists they told me that it was part of a report being written for the government to gauge the extent of the problem.

What followed was months of nagging, which should be listed as a necessary skill on any journalist’s CV. The report, spearheaded by the SA National Biodiversity Institute, first had to be sent to the environmental affairs department before it could be given to the public. That finally happened in April, but then the department sat on it for months. The (very) unofficial reason I had been given for the delay was that the government wanted to draft an action plan to release at the same time, to soften the shocking findings of the report.

In September, I lodged a Paia request, which was denied 30 days later. First, it was denied by the department, which said it was not their report. Then it was denied by the biodiversity institute. The reason given: “The minister for environmental affairs will release it in due course, thus authorising circulation thereof.” That is, unsurprisingly, not a legally valid response. But when I flagged that, I was told that if I wanted to appeal the decision I could approach the high court.

The first question that springs to mind: how many South Africans have the means and ability to approach the courts? Ultimately, the report was given to me by a scientist, and it was as damning as I’d heard: plant invasions cover about 80,000km² of SA, which is roughly the size of Mpumalanga.

These plants consume up to 2,450-million³ of surface run-off water; for context, the Western Cape’s 44 dams together contain just over half of that when full. If the Western and Eastern Capes' catchment areas are fully invaded, they will deliver 30% less water to Cape Town, George, Mossel Bay, Knysna, Plettenberg Bay and Port Elizabeth.

Most municipalities and provinces have no plan to deal with invasives (only 4% of the country has a plan), despite a theoretical R5m fine for not having such a plan.

At the time, Cape Town was desperately scrambling to prevent the taps from running dry. This evidence was available, but it was not in the public domain, for no good reason. This is what often happens to scientific knowledge in SA — government officials sit on it, for a politically expedient time to release it, if ever.

But there is more to this story. On that fateful day in September, I launched another Paia. This one was about plastic in ecosystems. I’d come across an advisory from the parliamentary monitoring group that mentioned a report on plastic that had apparently been presented to a portfolio committee. It sounded like an interesting report, something that could guide thinking about how to deal with plastic pollution in SA.

Yet, this Paia request was also denied. The reason? The name of the report that I’d given on the Paia form was mostly correct, but it was a “preliminary” report, not just a report. So the request was denied.

The department of environmental affairs, unlike the biodiversity institute, has an internal appeal procedure. In fact, it has an entire unit dedicated to “Appeals and legal review”. Being the professional nagger I am, I contacted the department on Monday last week to remind it that a decision on my request for this information was due on Friday. I was told that I would only get a decision in January, in 90 days instead of the 30-day maximum period stipulated in Paia to prevent requests from being stonewalled.

In other words, the department was telling me it intended to break the law. When I pointed this out, the technocrats — people who are paid to know the law and respond to legal queries directed towards their department — apologised: “We initially calculated in terms of the National Appeal Regulations 2014, and not in terms of Paia.”

Despite that, Friday came and went and still no decision. At the time of publication of this column, the department had still not responded to the Paia application, even though it is now acting unlawfully. My only recourse now is to take them to court over it — something that requires time and money I don’t have.

How many scientific studies (which are expensive to compile) are sitting on an uninterested bureaucrat’s desk, while the lack of action has serious consequences? Millions of litres of water are lost every day to invasive plant species, livelihoods are lost and a country that does not have money to spare continues to waste it on interventions that — according to the invasive species report — do not work.

Journalists often turn to Paia to access information, but it is not meant solely for us. It is meant for citizens who want to exercise their constitutional right to know what the government is doing with their money and to access information that affects their livelihoods.

The law exists. It is, like many SA laws, eloquent and shows the aspirational nature of what we as a country want to be. Paia “recognises that the system of government in SA before 27 April 1994, amongst others, resulted in a secretive and unresponsive culture in public and private bodies, which often led to an abuse of power and human rights violations”.

The goal of Paia was ostensibly to change that and “foster a culture of transparency and accountability in public and private bodies giving effect to the right of access to information”.

But 24 years later it is clear that culture has not changed.

Wild is a science journalist and author.