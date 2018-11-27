Whistle-blowers need to be supported, not targeted

And there are others like me. There are many people who have information about state capture and other forms of corruption and abuse of power, but they will not come forward for fear of recrimination. Why would they? How many of us would come forward knowing that we would be targeted?

When no immediate action on disclosures is taken, and justice is deferred indefinitely, the message we are sending to whistle-blowers is clear: what you did does not matter.

The risk our country takes is that future whistle-blowers will decide that it isn’t worth it. This is revealed by the results of the ethical practices survey. Maybe that is a risk those in power are willing to take? We should ask ourselves why.

I came forward because I was outraged that our country had been taken for a ride. The criminal acts were cleverly disguised in corporate language and first-rate jargon, but the theft was pervasive.

When I pieced it together, I sounded the alarm internally and took my information to several higher-ups, but no one was willing to act on the evidence. It became clear to me that it was necessary to break ranks. That is when I chose to testify before the parliamentary inquiry into Eskom.

The decision itself was not difficult. I did not agonise over it. In fact, I did not consider it a decision to blow the whistle — just a compulsion to tell the truth about what I had witnessed.

Like so many whistle-blowers, I believed at the time that the truth would prevail. I believed that SA was ready and able to deliver justice, and that those in power would use it to deal with the brazen theft that had been perpetrated at Eskom.

But that is not what happened.

While Eskom barely cleaned house, my life was turned upside down and changed forever. Baseless accusations were hurled at me for months. Nothing has stuck. My case now sits with the Labour Court, and I am confident that my dismissal, just like my suspension, will be found unfair.

Would I do it again? Yes. But I say that with less confidence than I did a year ago. My faith in our democracy is shaken. I am discouraged, but I still have hope. Once we have given up hope, we have given up on our country.

Our democracy is 24 years old. We now know that it was compromised for nearly half of those years. When revelations of state capture first appeared, we were shocked. Then we were angered. But now, as time passes and revelations keep coming, we are at risk of going numb, as no doubt many South Africans have already. I think that would be the greatest tragedy of this state capture nightmare — if we lose the will to fight for our democracy, what do we have left?

How do we emerge from this crisis as a stronger nation?

We need to start by recognising our power — and our responsibility — as ordinary citizens. We have a right to justice and a duty to be vigilant. We need to ask, who stands to benefit when nothing is done?

We can rebuild our country, but only if we refuse to be complacent — our citizenship and our history demand so much more of us.

• Suzanne Daniels is the former head of legal compliance at Eskom.