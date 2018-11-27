CARTOON: Mzwanele Manyi, circus central

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Its every-hungry campaign machine leaves the party open to corruption and outside influence
Retired judge Robert Nugent says in his affidavit responding to Moyane’s high court application that the former commissioner had crippled the tax office
Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga calls on DA and EFF to help oust city manager Moeketsi Mosola as their fallout had resulted in the deterioration of the administration’s performance
JSE fines the group for breaching a number of requirements when it listed out of Steinhoff in September 2017
Having an agreement in place ‘provides clarity and certainty to Southern Africa and UK exporters’
SA’s Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill has already been met with strong criticism from industry bodies.
Caravan of migrants spurs the US president to call on Congress again to fund his border wall before Democrats take control of the House of Representatives in January after election gains
De Kock is bidding to win Turffontein’s most important race for the 10th time and bookmaker Lance Michael feels his best chance may lie with Noble Secret
SA's retail magnate had a humble childhood in Upington and but even then he was good at spotting opportunities, writes Rob Rose
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.