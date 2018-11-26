Doing a pre-emptive strike to minimise the pain of the global liquidity withdrawal
Investors need to look forward, but to do that we must first look backwards to understand what has happened and why
Equity investors have experienced a fair amount of pain recently, with global, emerging and SA equities all falling as much as 10% in as little as eight or nine weeks to the end of October. It is completely understandable that investors are nervous, even fearful about the status of their investments. Accordingly, the risk of making a bad decision at this time is heightened. Investors need to look forward, but to do that we must first look backwards to understand what has happened and why.
While many reasons for this downturn are being touted, the root cause of what we have just gone through, in our view, is the withdrawal of liquidity. After many years of liquidity propping up asset prices and driving valuations of most assets to expensive levels, that liquidity is gradually being withdrawn through the raising of short-term interest rates in the US, and the European Central Bank (ECB) and other central banks gradually reducing their purchases of government and corporate bonds. It is changes of this nature – from injecting to removing liquidity – that often cause these sharp swings in asset prices. The timing of these changes becoming important to investors is frequently uncertain, but the past few weeks appear to have answered this question this time round.
Given the strength of the global economy, and the US economy in particular, it would be fair to assume that liquidity will continue to be withdrawn over the coming months and possibly even the year. However, a slowdown on the economic front, markedly in the US, could see the pace of the withdrawal reduced. This would represent a positive surprise to investors. Also worth remembering is that asset prices have fallen somewhat. This means there is more of a valuation underpin across many assets in place today.
On the whole, our funds have performed reasonably well over this recent period. The key was that we identified the liquidity withdrawal theme earlier this year and have been steadily reducing exposure to the more at-risk areas of the market. We sharply reduced the exposure to both global and local equities ahead of this correction. Within local equities, we had taken the exposure to Naspers down from nearly 6% of the portfolio to less than 4%, and we had actively traded the likes of Richemont and Investec. In addition, our dual philosophy of looking at both theme and price has ensured we have been able to avoid Aspen and Mediclinic, previous market darlings that have come under significant pressure of late.
During the correction, the fund increased its exposure to SA-facing assets such as bonds and banks as opportunities have presented themselves. Overall, we have adopted a more positive, contrarian stance on the future of SA. While this view may not play out in the short term, we believe the outlook for the country, and hence these SA-facing assets, is brighter over the medium to long term.
Ultimately, the events witnessed recently in risk assets should not have been a surprise —the strength of the economic recovery in the US meant the days of “cheap” money were numbered and that investors needed to adjust their expectations. Though one could argue the pace at which it has unfolded was quicker than expected.
Looking forward, the longer-term return expectations are improving for many assets. That said, the short term is unknowable and markets could remain challenging for investors. What we do know is that we’re seeing more opportunities today than three, six or nine months ago to tilt the funds in the direction of our preferred assets. It is this forward-looking approach to investing that we believe has and will continue to deliver into the future.
• Tucker is portfolio manager of Old Mutual Investment Group’s Old Mutual Balanced Fund.