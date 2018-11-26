Doing a pre-emptive strike to minimise the pain of the global liquidity withdrawal

Given the strength of the global economy, and the US economy in particular, it would be fair to assume that liquidity will continue to be withdrawn over the coming months and possibly even the year. However, a slowdown on the economic front, markedly in the US, could see the pace of the withdrawal reduced. This would represent a positive surprise to investors. Also worth remembering is that asset prices have fallen somewhat. This means there is more of a valuation underpin across many assets in place today.

On the whole, our funds have performed reasonably well over this recent period. The key was that we identified the liquidity withdrawal theme earlier this year and have been steadily reducing exposure to the more at-risk areas of the market. We sharply reduced the exposure to both global and local equities ahead of this correction. Within local equities, we had taken the exposure to Naspers down from nearly 6% of the portfolio to less than 4%, and we had actively traded the likes of Richemont and Investec. In addition, our dual philosophy of looking at both theme and price has ensured we have been able to avoid Aspen and Mediclinic, previous market darlings that have come under significant pressure of late.

During the correction, the fund increased its exposure to SA-facing assets such as bonds and banks as opportunities have presented themselves. Overall, we have adopted a more positive, contrarian stance on the future of SA. While this view may not play out in the short term, we believe the outlook for the country, and hence these SA-facing assets, is brighter over the medium to long term.

Ultimately, the events witnessed recently in risk assets should not have been a surprise —the strength of the economic recovery in the US meant the days of “cheap” money were numbered and that investors needed to adjust their expectations. Though one could argue the pace at which it has unfolded was quicker than expected.

Looking forward, the longer-term return expectations are improving for many assets. That said, the short term is unknowable and markets could remain challenging for investors. What we do know is that we’re seeing more opportunities today than three, six or nine months ago to tilt the funds in the direction of our preferred assets. It is this forward-looking approach to investing that we believe has and will continue to deliver into the future.

• Tucker is portfolio manager of Old Mutual Investment Group’s Old Mutual Balanced Fund.