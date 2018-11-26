Council for Medical Schemes circular shows disregard for the rule of law

The principal officer of the Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems), Guni Goolab, has sounded some cautionary notes on the state’s plan to merge it with other public-servant medical schemes. This is largely in response to Circular 42 published by the Council for Medical Schemes in September, which outlines the government’s pre-emptory strategy to consolidate 11 medical schemes into Gems.

The council’s aim is to ready the industry and the country for the introduction of the state’s contentious National Health Insurance (NHI) plan. The two bills health minister Aaron Motsoaledi published in June, the NHI and the Medical Schemes Amendment bills, are both aligned to enable NHI.

However, there are a few moot problems with all this resolve by the government. The council refers to this consolidation strategy in its circular as a fait accompli, even going so far as to recommend which Gems benefit options members from other schemes should go to. It even predicts Gems’s financial results post these amalgamations. Presumably, all of this is under a mandate from the health department, but neither the council nor the government has the right to force medical schemes to amalgamate.

Medical schemes, irrespective of whether they are closed, employer-based or open, are private, autonomous entities with their own registered rules and democratically elected boards of trustees who are mandated to oversee the management of their scheme. This mandate includes deciding on whether to amalgamate and, if so, with whom to amalgamate, all of which must be predicated on them being able to validate that such action is in the best interests of their members.

This requires that the schemes appoint an independent expert to evaluate the risks and benefits of an amalgamation for each scheme. Once this is done, the schemes must communicate these findings to members and decide through a member ballot whether to proceed, with a majority from both schemes necessary for success.