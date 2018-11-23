MMUSI MAIMANE: The Bosasa wave is bound to wash deep into the ANC’s benches

In truth, the Bosasa-Ramaphosa scandal is an illuminating example of the modus operandi the ANC has carefully fostered over years. In this model, the ANC-in-business relies on the ANC-in-government for tenders and access, and then funnels money to back to the ANC-the-party and its leaders. It is a mutually reinforcing triangle of corruption, and it infects every level of the state.

Examples abound. VBS got money from ANC municipalities, funnelled donations to ANC affiliates and enriched ANC (and EFF) personalities. Chancellor House bought a big stake in Hitachi Power Africa, which then got a massive tender from Eskom, the profit from which helped fund the ANC’s election campaign.

Ramaphosa is not removed or isolated from this model at all. Actually, one struggles to think of a better example of the revolving door between the ANC-in-business (where Ramaphosa made billions) and the ANC-in-government (which he now leads). Through much of the past “lost decade” Ramaphosa chaired the ANC’s all-powerful “deployment committee”, which former ANC minister Barbara Hogan has heroically if belatedly called out for what it is — a mechanism to stack state companies and departments with loyalists and keep this triangle model rolling. He also chaired the cabinet committee on state-owned enterprises.

For all his lies and evasiveness, former president Jacob Zuma is quite right to point out, as he has now done in court papers, that Ramaphosa was at his side and was fully informed. Time will tell how much Ramaphosa really knew about what was happening with nuclear power procurement and the complete capture of Eskom.

Zuma also perfected the model of using his son as a business proxy for his dirty dealings. Ramaphosa’s explanation of his son Andile’s relationship with Bosasa rings hollow. His defence that Andile does only foreign consulting work for Bosasa is neither here nor there, since this does nothing to remove the obvious opportunity for corruption here. It’s reminiscent of Duduzane Zuma’s Dubai plea.