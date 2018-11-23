Opinion

CARTOON: Reshuffle in a nutshell

23 November 2018 - 05:04 brandan reynolds
Friday November 23 2018
Friday November 23 2018

Cabinet reshuffle: two departments merged, Cwele, Mokonyane and Ndabeni-Abrahams get new portfolios

President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffled his cabinet on Thursday, merging two departments and shifting three ministers and deputy ministers
National
17 hours ago

Ramaphosa opposes DA’s legal bid against Gigaba and Dlamini’s appointments

‘This is a matter of principle as the hiring and firing of ministers is a constitutional imperative granted solely to the president,’ spokesperson ...
National
14 hours ago

Read Cyril Ramaphosa's full statement on the cabinet reshuffle

'I remain determined that Cabinet of our nation should have an appropriate mix of experience and capability as well as gender and generational mix'
National
15 hours ago

Bathabile Dlamini remains in her position after Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle

Dlamini was labelled incompetent over her handling of the Sassa fiasco in 2017, which saw almost R17m in grant funds at risk of not being disbursed
National
16 hours ago
Thursday November 22 2018
Thursday November 22 2018

Most read

1.
THULI MADONSELA: The Gupta red herring
Opinion / Protected Space
2.
JONNY STEINBERG: The trouble with a president who ...
Opinion
3.
NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC in last chance saloon as a ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: David Mabuza’s darkly prophetic ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
5.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa misses a chance to axe ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.