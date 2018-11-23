CARTOON: Reshuffle in a nutshell

Brent slumps in thin but volatile trading, pulled down by concerns of an emerging global supply overhang amid a bleak economic outlook
SA's liquor industry, neglected by successive governments, has a long and unhappy history and its reform is long overdue
The reshuffle was more about the implementation of a key part of the president's economic stimulus package
Anthea Jeffery from the South African Institute of Race Relations and Bulelwa Mabasa from Werksmans Attorneys talk to Business Day TV
The private hospital operator grew profit despite a loss from its Indian joint venture, which it is in the process of selling
Bank's monetary policy committee pre-empts potential future rises in inflation, aiming to get the gauge to the mid-point of its target band
Car makers have invested billions of dollars to upgrade factories to supply the export market from SA, Africa’s biggest car-making hub
The UN envoy to Yemen will visit the rebel-held battleground port city of Hodeida this week
The derby is not just a game — it is ‘The Game’‚ says Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic
A lifetime achievement award cements Roger Porter's place in history international conservation and heritage preservation
