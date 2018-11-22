While there is hope, there is no need to panic
Á reason to be cheerful is that the ‘good guys’ in government want our help
When I was an advertising executive in Ireland, we had a campaign for the Irish Post Office using a motto from Douglas Adams’s Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy.
"Is your mail late? Don't panic! It's not like aliens are blowing up the world" (that’s how Adams’s book began). Adams agreed we could use it, for a fee. Then, just before contract signing, he died. Everybody ran through the agency yelling "panic!"
That taught me something about panic: one needn't panic until there’s really no hope. You need not just a smoking gun but a dead body, because a body won’t suddenly sign a contract.
Stories about impending disaster could turn out to be just somebody’s imagination. That, after all, is Jacob Zuma’s position on state capture. Do we have reason to panic here?
Since Cyril Ramaphosa began his corruption clean-up by replacing the boards of some state-owned companies, it has become apparent the capture network descends to middle managers. All are intent on ensuring no-one is prosecuted, because if one is, any can be. Worse, they’re trying to keep the capture machine running.
But is all that reason to panic? No. We still have foreign investors willing to subsidise our waiting game, and Ramaphosa may be politically stronger after the 2019 election.
Suggestions that SAA be shut down are countered by noting that its debt guarantees will then fall due: so past capturing is used to protect capturers in future. They also know the police are paralysed, so irregular procurement has stayed high. Nor does change seem imminent, as even after the recent ANC national executive committee meeting the VBS Bank’s "looters" are scot-free.
That’s concerning: with the economy edging towards collapse, the public wants solutions yesterday. Capturers, however, see delay as in their interest. Since they can wield the "white monopoly capital" rhetoric, with Ramaphosa its supposed agent, the inability to fix the economy and start supplying jobs to rural poor just makes the poor angrier at Ramaphosa.
That, for example, explains why newly fired Tom Moyane is approaching the courts to try to stop Ramaphosa appointing a replacement at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) — even though Moyane has little chance of success, and fixing Sars is crucial to the government escaping its debt trap.
But consider this: the capturers’ new strategy is to weaken Ramaphosa by singling out his corruption-busters. Flimsy attacks by the VBS-implicated EFF are referred to the Zuma-appointed public protector, who has also subpoenaed Pravin Gordhan over a discredited Sars charge (which Gordhan openly calls a fightback by capturers).
Gordhan wrote in the Sunday Times recently: "We have learnt that just changing compromised boards will not be enough to restore" state-owned companies. "Interventions must go further to rid institutions of complicit managers.
"Right now, we have a window of opportunity to change the country's trajectory, but this requires the voice of the citizenry."
That second part looks like Gordhan is saying: "I give up, I can’t do it alone." Who could blame him? He admits that "the cost to me and my family has been high", and it’s rising. One person shouldn’t take all the risk.
But that’s still no reason to panic. The past few weeks have been good from the perspective of dismissing compromised middle managers (Transnet, for example). Gordhan hasn’t given up yet. Instead, what he means might also be explained by the Hitchhiker’s Guide: that we avoid the "somebody else's problem field".
The idea here is that when you think something is somebody else's problem, it becomes invisible. That’s how the Earth gets blown up in Adams’s book: everybody looks the other way so no-one acts to stop it.
Of course, it’s thanks to the voice of the SA citizenry that the ANC has been put under pressure to change (one imagines Zuma supporters start twitching at mention of "Nkandla", for example). The difference now is the ANC government is no longer feigning deafness.
There are enough heroes on all sides — Mcebisi Jonas, Nhlanhla Nene, Thuli Madonsela and so on — andthe good guys in government want our help.
That’s a tremendous reason to keep hoping, saying "this is everyone’s problem" and holding a mirror up to the ANC until it looks at itself, or its voters do. Of course, doing so doesn’t guarantee it’ll turn out okay.
Gordhan might choose to go, aliens could blow up the world. Who knows? But at least it’ll be clear to the capturers that targeting individuals won’t make the clean-up stop.
• Galetti, most recently a post-doctoral researcher at Yale, was creative director at Ireland’s biggest ad agency and senior writer and strategist for SA’s Democratic Party in 1994.
