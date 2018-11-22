While there is hope, there is no need to panic

Suggestions that SAA be shut down are countered by noting that its debt guarantees will then fall due: so past capturing is used to protect capturers in future. They also know the police are paralysed, so irregular procurement has stayed high. Nor does change seem imminent, as even after the recent ANC national executive committee meeting the VBS Bank’s "looters" are scot-free.

That’s concerning: with the economy edging towards collapse, the public wants solutions yesterday. Capturers, however, see delay as in their interest. Since they can wield the "white monopoly capital" rhetoric, with Ramaphosa its supposed agent, the inability to fix the economy and start supplying jobs to rural poor just makes the poor angrier at Ramaphosa.

That, for example, explains why newly fired Tom Moyane is approaching the courts to try to stop Ramaphosa appointing a replacement at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) — even though Moyane has little chance of success, and fixing Sars is crucial to the government escaping its debt trap.

But is all that reason to panic? No. We still have foreign investors willing to subsidise our waiting game, and Ramaphosa may be politically stronger after the 2019 election.

But consider this: the capturers’ new strategy is to weaken Ramaphosa by singling out his corruption-busters. Flimsy attacks by the VBS-implicated EFF are referred to the Zuma-appointed public protector, who has also subpoenaed Pravin Gordhan over a discredited Sars charge (which Gordhan openly calls a fightback by capturers).

Gordhan wrote in the Sunday Times recently: "We have learnt that just changing compromised boards will not be enough to restore" state-owned companies. "Interventions must go further to rid institutions of complicit managers.

"Right now, we have a window of opportunity to change the country's trajectory, but this requires the voice of the citizenry."

That second part looks like Gordhan is saying: "I give up, I can’t do it alone." Who could blame him? He admits that "the cost to me and my family has been high", and it’s rising. One person shouldn’t take all the risk.

But that’s still no reason to panic. The past few weeks have been good from the perspective of dismissing compromised middle managers (Transnet, for example). Gordhan hasn’t given up yet. Instead, what he means might also be explained by the Hitchhiker’s Guide: that we avoid the "somebody else's problem field".