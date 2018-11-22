Investors note political progress but wonder if the economy can catch up

Yet, in the medium term they sense a clear directional shift, governance improvements in key state entities and an acknowledgement of the issues as well as remedial efforts. The appointment of technocrats and Ramaphosa allies to key positions has left investors hopeful of a more assertive reform agenda. Importantly, there seems to be a rapprochement between the government and business, reflected in the series of pledges emanating from the recent investment summit.

These are encouraging signs, says Alexander Forbes Investments chief economist Isaah Mhlanga. “The improvement in political outlook usually precedes a positive turn in economic growth. It’s only eight months since the change in political leadership, but we’ve already seen big changes.”

First among these positives is the state-capture commission, which is truly remarkable in many respects. Ironically initiated by former president Jacob Zuma, it is in effect a sitting government putting itself on trial. Though somewhat bizarre, this should be lauded — there are very few countries in the world, never mind emerging markets, where something like this would transpire so openly and transparently.

Further, though there is justifiable outrage at the ongoing revelations of corruption and malfeasance being exposed in the process, it is important to bear in mind that these transgressions have already transpired and are simply now being brought into the public domain. In this sense, rather than reflecting an ongoing malaise or raking over old coals, they could be interpreted as the start of a cathartic clean-up process, with associated consequences (Nhlanhla Nene’s resignation a case in point).

Second, there has been noteworthy progress in improving governance. Starting with the resignation of Nene and followed by that of Malusi Gigaba, a culture of accountability is slowly beginning to take shape under the Ramaphosa presidency. Certainly, one swallow does not make a summer, but the symbolism matters, and these moves mark a clear and radical departure from the culture of impunity that characterised the Zuma years.

This is particularly impressive when noting that Ramaphosa has not yet fully consolidated his power either internally within the ANC or externally via a national election. Taken in conjunction with the major improvements in key institutions that were gutted under Zuma, including the SA Revenue Service, Eskom and the National Prosecuting Authority, recent moves illustrate the president’s growing assertiveness and influence. This has led to a more buoyant political outlook, which should further improve once Ramaphosa obtains his own mandate from the electorate.

Third, it is important not to look at SA’s issues in isolation. In a global context, where much of the word is backsliding to authoritarianism and populism, SA is bucking the trend. While populist elements have emerged in the mainstream in other countries, and to some extent in SA through the expropriation of land without compensation narrative, in the main they remain on the fringes.

The EFF, though bombastic, is unlikely to receive more than 10% of the vote in the upcoming ballot, while the country’s integration into global financial markets and adherence to constitutionalism further limits the extent of extreme policy in either direction. Meanwhile, the country’s democratic and economic institutions have proven resilient and are a huge comparative advantage relative to its peer group.

While countries such as India and Turkey continue to undermine the independence of their central banks and Brazil pivots right, SA has reaffirmed the role and independence of the Reserve Bank, as well as the judiciary. Repairing the government’s adversarial relationship with business has been another positive. In the midst of a global “geopolitical recession”, this is important perspective.