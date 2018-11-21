Why shareholders must now take the lead on remuneration disparity
This paradigm shift will help address the country’ s income inequality levels in the long run
Remuneration disparity in SA is a stark example of the income inequality conundrum facing our country. Salaries across the pay band, from CEO through to blue-collar workers, are increasingly under the spotlight.
If the interests of shareholders are to be properly aligned with those of company management in terms of setting and implementing company strategy effectively, then we must rein in the issue of unchecked executive remuneration or face the prospect of poor or misaligned implementation of company strategy. Inaction by shareholders in this area will exacerbate the income inequality that continues to blight SA.
The King IV report has set out the requirement that should a company have more than 25% of shareholders vote against its remuneration policy, the company is required to engage with dissenting shareholders. At the very least, such steps should include an engagement process to ascertain the reasons for the dissenting votes, appropriately address legitimate and reasonable objections and concerns raised (which may include amending the remuneration policy); or clarify remuneration governance and/or processes.
The challenge is that the shareholder vote itself is non-binding and as a consequence many companies falsely assume that paying lip service to King IV requirements is enough. By continuing to do so, the risk for participants in the financial ecosystem is that alignment between investors, asset managers and investee companies is eroded.
Solving inappropriate pay practices requires collaboration between companies and investors to create the right alignment that works for all stakeholders in financial markets.
As a shareholder, Old Mutual Investment Group is highly active when it comes to holding management teams accountable for executive remuneration. Our recent letter to the CEOs of the top 100 SA companies reiterated our expectations for companies to practise ethical leadership, lead on transformation and integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into company strategy. Fair and responsible remuneration, as required by King IV, is an important indication of ethical leadership at board level. We take the matter very seriously, in line with our responsible ownership activities.
Solving inappropriate pay practices requires collaboration between companies and investors to create the right alignment that works for all stakeholders in financial markets. We believe in engaging regularly with company management on operational and company-specific issues, as well as on issues related to governance performance, such as executive remuneration. Where we believe it to be in the best interests of our clients, and where we have exhausted our engagement with management, we will seek out opportunities to collaborate with co-investors as a means to drive change regarding the company’s pay practices. Where such collaborative efforts are undertaken, we will ensure that conflicts of interest and issues relating to “acting in concert” are appropriately addressed.
In a recent report on remuneration by a well-regarded remuneration consultant, we were acknowledged as having one of the highest number of votes against company remuneration at 37% of our total proxy votes by number during the reporting period. A major step forward would be to adopt our request that all votes on remuneration become binding and that a simple majority against a remuneration proposal forces a rethink.
In isolation, voting against remuneration is still not enough to bring about meaningful change and more must be done. It is critical that we focus on developing common practices that address legitimate and reasonable objections and concerns raised by investors regarding executive remuneration practices.
The obligation is on both the company and material asset managers (3%-5% holdings) to engage regarding their concerns prior to the AGM. Should a company still receive a 25% vote against their remuneration, then a private meeting (online or otherwise) between the company and material shareholders should take place as soon as possible to close out remaining concerns, including a timeline to rectify issues.
If a company refuses to institute this process, collaborative engagement between material shareholders should be initiated, with possible media exposure should it be deemed necessary. The company then runs the reputational and governance risk of a large vote against members of the remuneration committee at the next AGM.
We cannot ignore the importance of ensuring that SA companies engage in fair and responsible remuneration practices, and as an asset manager committed to serving our clients’ best interest, we will continue to drive positive change both at an investee company level and collectively across the industry.
• Lewenson is head of ESG Engagement at Old Mutual Investment Group.
Please sign in or register to comment.