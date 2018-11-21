Why shareholders must now take the lead on remuneration disparity

As a shareholder, Old Mutual Investment Group is highly active when it comes to holding management teams accountable for executive remuneration. Our recent letter to the CEOs of the top 100 SA companies reiterated our expectations for companies to practise ethical leadership, lead on transformation and integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into company strategy. Fair and responsible remuneration, as required by King IV, is an important indication of ethical leadership at board level. We take the matter very seriously, in line with our responsible ownership activities.

Solving inappropriate pay practices requires collaboration between companies and investors to create the right alignment that works for all stakeholders in financial markets. We believe in engaging regularly with company management on operational and company-specific issues, as well as on issues related to governance performance, such as executive remuneration. Where we believe it to be in the best interests of our clients, and where we have exhausted our engagement with management, we will seek out opportunities to collaborate with co-investors as a means to drive change regarding the company’s pay practices. Where such collaborative efforts are undertaken, we will ensure that conflicts of interest and issues relating to “acting in concert” are appropriately addressed.

In a recent report on remuneration by a well-regarded remuneration consultant, we were acknowledged as having one of the highest number of votes against company remuneration at 37% of our total proxy votes by number during the reporting period. A major step forward would be to adopt our request that all votes on remuneration become binding and that a simple majority against a remuneration proposal forces a rethink.

In isolation, voting against remuneration is still not enough to bring about meaningful change and more must be done. It is critical that we focus on developing common practices that address legitimate and reasonable objections and concerns raised by investors regarding executive remuneration practices.

The obligation is on both the company and material asset managers (3%-5% holdings) to engage regarding their concerns prior to the AGM. Should a company still receive a 25% vote against their remuneration, then a private meeting (online or otherwise) between the company and material shareholders should take place as soon as possible to close out remaining concerns, including a timeline to rectify issues.

If a company refuses to institute this process, collaborative engagement between material shareholders should be initiated, with possible media exposure should it be deemed necessary. The company then runs the reputational and governance risk of a large vote against members of the remuneration committee at the next AGM.

We cannot ignore the importance of ensuring that SA companies engage in fair and responsible remuneration practices, and as an asset manager committed to serving our clients’ best interest, we will continue to drive positive change both at an investee company level and collectively across the industry.

• Lewenson is head of ESG Engagement at Old Mutual Investment Group.