WATCH: Who will be the next head of the NPA?
21 November 2018 - 17:17
Join Business Day columnist Hilary Joffe and the panel as they debate who is likely to take the top job at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the latest executive shuffle at Steinhoff and the explosive three-day testimony of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan at the Zondo commission.
