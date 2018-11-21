Opinion

Editing Allowed

WATCH: Who will be the next head of the NPA?

Business Day columnist Hilary Joffe and the panel debate who is likely to take the top job at the National Prosecuting Authority

21 November 2018 - 17:17 Business Day TV

Join Business Day columnist Hilary Joffe and the panel as they debate who is likely to take the top job at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the latest executive shuffle at Steinhoff and the explosive three-day testimony of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan at the Zondo commission.

Business Day columnist Hilary Joffe and the panel debate who is likely to take the top job at the National Prosecuting Authority

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Only biting the bullet can stop Eskom ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
MAGDA WIERZYCKA: Rein in hidden fees for ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The DA and the spirit of ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Eskom is officially the worst ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Old-school business bias holds ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.