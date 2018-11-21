CARTOON: NOmentum Insurance

Retailers and banks fall despite a stable rand and falling oil prices, as global markets suffer a rout with the Dow now having given back almost all of its 2018 gains
Banks fail to disclose and are not obligated to reveal the percentage they charge when we swipe overseas or buy imported items online
The minister challenges to his critics to appear before the state-capture inquiry
Hundreds of EFF supporters protested in the searing heat outside the state capture inquiry on Monday
The company reports a 1.8% decline in revenue, while assets under management fell 4.4% to R586bn, the lowest in five years
Germany is SA’s third-largest trading partner, with more than 600 German firms having subsidiaries or production plants in SA, sustaining about 100,000 jobs
Countries that do not train workers risk losing employers — and employees risk losing jobs to robots and automation
The US president vows to remain a ‘steadfast partner of Saudi Arabia
The South Africans are not taking Equatorial Guinea lightly after a great victory over tournament favourites Nigeria
Wim Botha’s Heliostat, at the Norval Gallery in Steenberg Estate, Cape Town until January, confirms his crafted and relentless exploration of art history’s great memes, writes Melvyn Minnaar
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.