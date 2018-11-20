Racial identity politics blocks globally proven solutions for poverty

That the governing party can’t conceive a workable economic plan is unsurprising given how heavily it is weighed down by ideological and factional battles. But why do SA’s other centres of influence offer only stillborn alternatives? Might unravelling this conundrum reveal a sustainable high-growth path?

A debt trap that is worsening a high-volume poverty trap should focus minds.

How can it then be that with vast financial services sophistication, many world-class executives and exceptional think-tanks, SA lacks a workable growth plan? How deep must the chasm between politics and economics be to preclude not just success but even the ability to envisage a path to success?

The divides are deep and complex, but manageable. Two mutually reinforcing blockages dominate the disconnects.

First, none of the key actors employs the tools necessary to successfully frame, assess and manage the core economic challenges. Second, the 1990s unifying national transformation creed has been exploited by identity politicians, such that it has become politically divisive and economically counterproductive.

Whereas business leaders and many others mostly perceive economics through capital market metrics, the ANC, EFF and other political parties frame economic issues using social justice criteria that prioritise redistribution at the expense of growth. The required diagnostic tools, which the national dialogue lacks, are those of business savvy development and political economists.

Capital markets generate continuous headlines but it is a subfield within the broad discipline called economics. The price discovery process central to capital markets mitigates the uncertainties of future events, thus spurring greater investments in productive assets. While this greatly levers effective government policies, when policies need to be structurally overhauled capital market metrics distract from correctly framing the issues. Relying on capital market metrics to shape policy solutions equates to using surgical implements for mental health breakdowns.

If commercially grounded expertise in development and political economics informed SA’s policymaking, three framing factors would feature: objectively unpacking the past 25 years can spotlight missteps and misconceptions; fixating on short-term wins in the absence of a workable long-term plan is nonsensical; and the country’s core growth blockages trace to a huge political-economic chasm.