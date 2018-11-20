Opinion

CARTOON: May’s Titanic Brexit

20 November 2018 - 05:05 brandan reynolds
Tuesday November 20 2018
THE FT COLUMN: Market pressure will not save the Brexit deal

Brexit will affect many business and financial market prices in many ways, but it will not force the hands of politicians, writes Wolfgang Münchau
22 hours ago

Theresa May says there is ‘no alternative’ to her Brexit plan

Lawmakers in her party have openly spoken of ousting her and said the Brexit deal would not pass parliament
2 days ago

EU ministers agree terms of ‘painful’ Brexit divorce

European ministers signed off Britain’s draft divorce deal on Monday as they launched a “painful” final week of negotiations on future cross-Channel ...
16 hours ago

Theresa May warns getting rid of her risks delaying Brexit

More than 20 of 48 Conservative Party legislators required to trigger a no-confidence vote have submitted mandatory letters
1 day ago

What big lessons can SA learn from the Brexit saga?

The youth, also in Africa, see themselves as global citizens who have to deal with global challenges, writes Cornis van der Lugt
1 day ago
Monday November 19 2018
