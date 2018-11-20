CARTOON: May’s Titanic Brexit

The metal is trading slightly lower, but deriving some support from a weaker dollar as the Federal Reserve turns more dovish
After May next year, Ramaphosa will have more scope to effect bolder, far-reaching reforms but the ANC dynamics will remain
The former president tells high court that his prosecution has been defined by political manipulation
Hundreds of EFF supporters protested in the searing heat outside the state capture inquiry on Monday
South Africans continued to cash in their pensions faster than Coronation grew their money, full-year results show
SA is not going to turn into an East Asian tiger, with double-digit growth kick-started by huge exports of clothing and appliances
Countries that do not train workers risk losing employers — and employees risk losing jobs to robots and automation
Spokesman for Donald Trump’s daughter’s lawyer defends her use of a private account that in some cases was used to e-mail government officials
Bafana coach considers picking the strongest line-up or fringe players for Mandela Challenge
BASF was Lonmin’s biggest customer, yet for some time completely escaped media attention, writes Nabeel Allie
