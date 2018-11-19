EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: PIC says no to showing us what its got
Load-shedding is back, and Edcon considers cutting its trading space by up to a half
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
The Public Investment Corporation returned to secrecy about its unlisted investment portfolio in its 2018 financial year after two years of transparency, prompting DA finance spokesperson David Maynier to turn to the Promotion of Access to Information Act.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
The price of electricity has risen almost fourfold since 2008. Painful adjustments followed for energy-intensive users, as borne out by the fact that electricity demand is now 3% lower than in 2008, writes Gavin Keeton.
“But our misguided politicians still think we are such a compelling proposition that we can afford to keep scoring own goals and still emerge unscathed. It might only have been true last week because nobody was looking that closely,” writes Lukanyo Mnyanda.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Sasol's refusal to improve its green accounting brought a large contingent of environmentalists to its AGM.
Edcon is considering cutting its trading space by between a third and a half, depending on how its trading performance works out.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
Life insurer Momentum claiming it does not have to pay a widow whose husband was shot dead in a hi-jacking because he failed to disclose high blood sugar has sparked a lot of online rage.
Very visual
Graph of the day
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on course to meet a mid-December deadline imposed by the Constitutional Court to appoint the country’s top prosecutor.
Please sign in or register to comment.