EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: PIC says no to showing us what its got

Load-shedding is back, and Edcon considers cutting its trading space by up to a half

19 November 2018 - 13:44 Robert Laing

The Public Investment Corporation returned to secrecy about its unlisted investment portfolio in its 2018 financial year after two years of transparency, prompting DA finance spokesperson David Maynier to turn to the Promotion of Access to Information Act.

Eskom's poor maintenance translated into an “unexpectedly high number of plant outages” on Sunday.

The price of electricity has risen almost fourfold since 2008. Painful adjustments followed for energy-intensive users, as borne out by the fact that electricity demand is now 3% lower than in 2008, writes Gavin Keeton.

“But our misguided politicians still think we are such a compelling proposition that we can afford to keep scoring own goals and still emerge unscathed. It might only have been true last week because nobody was looking that closely,” writes Lukanyo Mnyanda.

Sasol's refusal to improve its green accounting brought a large contingent of environmentalists to its AGM.

Edcon is considering cutting its trading space by between a third and a half, depending on how its trading performance works out.

Life insurer Momentum claiming it does not have to pay a widow whose husband was shot dead in a hi-jacking because he failed to disclose high blood sugar has sparked a lot of online rage.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on course to meet a mid-December deadline imposed by the Constitutional Court to appoint the country’s top prosecutor.

