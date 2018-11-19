CARTOON: Bosasa clouds new dawn

But market sentiment remains weak on signs of a demand slowdown amid deep trade disputes between the US and China
SA, because of its excellent infrastrucutre, could by now have been Africa's online retail hub, this has not been the case, writes Sha'ista Goga
Heading the agenda in a busy week are Pravin Gordhan’s appearance at the state capture inquiry, and the Reserve Bank’s decision on interest rates
The state enterprises minister is set to testify on the nuclear deal and the attempt to capture the Treasury
The amount of chicken meat the company sold remained flat, but its profitability jumped, thanks to lower feed prices
The consensus is for an interest rate hike but the monetary policy committee could be evenly split, writes Clair Bisseker
Countries that do not train workers risk losing employers — and employees risk losing jobs to robots and automation
More than 20 of 48 Conservative Party legislators required to trigger a no-confidence vote have submitted mandatory letters
Downes clocks first major victory as pro in Cycle Challenge with Carla Oberholzer fastest woman
And bringing back life from planet may not be such a good idea either, writes David Weintraub
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.