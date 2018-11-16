Opinion

CARTOON: Don't expect mail for Christmas

16 November 2018 - 05:04 brandan reynolds
Friday November 16 2018
Friday November 16 2018

EDITORIAL: Post Office scaling a mountain but not at the summit just yet

Post Office CEO Mark Barnes has his hands full turning around the ailing government institution
Opinion
2 days ago

Post Office again fails to clear mail backlog

CEO Mark Barnes says it has taken longer than expected to clear the backlog because of festive season deliveries and increased internet postage
National
3 days ago

Post Office still buried under a mountain of mail

CEO Mark Barnes has missed his deadline to clear strike backlog by end of September
National
1 month ago

Kimi Makwetu paints bleak picture of Post Office liquidity

The auditor-general is uncertain whether company has ability to continue as a going concern
National
1 month ago
Thursday November 15 2018
Thursday November 15 2018

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Under fire Gordhan is the best man ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Gigaba’s exit and the day the tide ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
BEN TUROK: Reflecting openly on what went wrong ...
Opinion
4.
PETER BRUCE: Protect us from yourself public ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
5.
ROB ROSE: The Tigon problem
Opinion / Editor's Note

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.