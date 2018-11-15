Economic problems cannot be used as justification for Eskom retrenchments

The only potential justification for possible retrenchments at Eskom is to accommodate independent power producers (IPPs).

Retrenchment is defined as the dismissal of employees based on operational requirements. Section 213 of the Labour Relations Act defines operational requirements as economical, technological or structural needs of the company. Breaking down the three pillars of retrenchment can be a good test of whether retrenchments are justified.

We cannot certainly use the economic challenges as a justification for retrenchments at Eskom. We haven’t had major economic challenges globally and locally that could lead to Eskom downscaling. It is a known fact that the South African economy is not growing, but we cannot use that as a reason to downsize Eskom.

We need to project the future energy needs of the country and use that extrapolated data to make a decision on whether Eskom needs to be trimmed down. The SA economy must grow in order to meet the needs of the country’s 55-million plus population. We are striving as a nation for economic growth to eradicate unemployment, and Eskom will have to play a key role in supporting that growth.

The changes in technology associated with electricity generation, distribution and transmission are minimal. This cannot be used as a reason to justify retrenchments at Eskom.

The last time Eskom restructured was during the "back to basics" process. All structures were taken through a process of vigorous consultation with all stakeholders, including but not limited to human resources, line management and the agreed trade union structures.

According to human resources textbooks a business structure is informed by business needs. At the time of "back to basics", which is not that long ago, Eskom's business needs informed its present structure.

If Eskom does not qualify for retrenchments based on the three pillars, then what is eating Eskom? The only thing that is new in Eskom is the introduction of power purchase agreements arising from the renewable energy IPP process. Eskom is forced to buy electricity from these IPPs at R2.32 per unit, and to sell it at 90c per unit.

That is a shortfall of R1.42 per unit. If this situation is not changed, it will destroy Eskom. It is unsustainable and it does not make business sense.

The other issue that must be addressed is the World Bank report, which states that for its capacity of 47,027MW, customer base of 55-million and network size of 79,811 Km, Eskom only needs a staff complement of 15,000.

But this report is misleading as it does not take into account the country's strategic skill and development needs. It does not take the future planning and expansion of the generation, distribution and transmission of electricity into account. It is not based on forecasts of the future. It would be madness to implement a recommendation that does not talk to our plan as a country.

All of these things are merely excuses to justify the case for backdoor privatisation, known as IPPs. All South Africans must stand up and fight this neoliberal, neoimperialist and neocolonialist agenda. IPPs will undermine the sovereignty of our state. IPPs will take us back to colonialism. They undermine the security of supply, as most of the renewable energy IPP companies are foreign owned.

• Baloyi is a full-time shop steward for the National Union of Mineworkers at Eskom in the Western Cape.