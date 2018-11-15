BONANG MOHALE: Ethical business is needed to unlock SA’s economic potential

We acknowledge that corruption is not confined to the public sector. Suspension of the private entity was a statement from business leaders that we reject the conduct of our peer. It is also a statement that we are ready to work with the government to help it cleanse itself. Business must be at the forefront of the battle against corruption and state capture. That a few of its peers have acted unethically is no reason to make a declaration that all business is toxic.

We declare that anyone who breaks the law should be prosecuted, and that includes any business people, whether in their own right or in the course of their dealings with the government. While the law must take its course, it is not enough for companies to say they have not broken the law. If they wish to sustain their licence to operate, they also need to satisfy the standards of behaviour expected by society.

This is captured in BLSA’s integrity pledge, which all our members are signatories to. It sets out a standard we believe all businesses should adhere to. Breach of the pledge is not consistent with continued membership.

BLSA will not cover for businesses that break the law or violate our ethical compact, the integrity pledge. They do not share our values and we reject them. They damage the valuable reputation of business, and we all pay the price. Equally, however, BLSA cannot allow isolated instances to tarnish the broader brand of business. We need to remind people of the social value of business; that it is a critical component of a successful society, not some constituency that stands apart.

Business is society at work, and to denigrate business is to disparage a large part of the population. That is why a key pillar of our strategy is to promote the value of business as a national asset — not as an article of faith — but because it is business that will deliver the growth, jobs and transformation without which the country has no future worth thinking of.

BLSA has been absolutely clear that too many people in SA are unemployed, there is too much poverty, and too much inequality. Business has a critical role in helping address this moral stain. That is why we signed the Contract with SA, in which our members showed that they understand the key role business could play in helping address the social challenges the country faces. We need a growing economy that creates jobs, fuels transformation and poverty reduction and hastens the transition to a more normalised society.

BLSA insists that all social partners adhere to the values of the constitution in their public avowals and actions. We believe the goals of accelerated, inclusive socioeconomic growth, job creation and transformation can never be achieved if business leaders do not accept equal responsibility with their social partners to drive positive social change.

We are obsessed in our insistence on a clean, responsible society led by business. Business wants functioning institutions, a responsible state and an engaged society. Social cohesion can only be achieved when business strives for and the state fulfills its responsibilities to all social partners. Social cohesion is the ultimate objective because it reduces transaction cost.

Ethical leadership is not the responsibility of boards and executives alone; it should flow throughout the society and organisations. Business failures are painful and can cause widespread collateral damage, often to innocent parties.

Businesses make mistakes and bad judgments as part of the corporate condition. As appropriate, they must be held accountable. But we must not throw the baby out with the bathwater. You cannot be pro-poor and anti-business. The schadenfreude that has been expressed at business’s discomfort over unethical behaviour by a few bad eggs raises questions about whether these critics seriously want to address the country’s pressing social challenges.

We need ethical leaders who are committed to building on the “Three I’s” — individuals, institutions and infrastructure. But until we treat business as a national asset, ours will remain a dream unfulfilled.

• Mohale is CEO of BLSA.