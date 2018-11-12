The rise of strongman rule as liberal internationalism retreats

Contrary to expectations after the Cold War, the world has become a more dangerous and unpredictable place.

What seems certain is that the decline of the West and the rise of China and Russia as revisionist powers have introduced a new global power equation which could yet spill over into increased confusion and untoward behaviour.

Although their strategies reveal different dimensions, China’s and Russia’s common objective is to replace the prevailing West-centric liberal rules-based paradigm, which directed peaceful international relations since World War 2.

Of course, demands for change in the ruling system are totally legitimate. They come at a time when the “monocivilisational” paradigm on which international society was based for many decades, is losing legitimacy. Many non-Western countries strongly favour a more equitable and legitimate global system, although not the same as Russia and China stand for.

At the 1916 World Economic Forum in Switzerland, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for the overhaul of the global governance system, which he suggested was outdated and represented the old West-centric global order. Like Russian leader Vladimir Putin, he aims to replace the present system with one which would better suit their own brand of authoritarian statecentrism, that ignores crimes against humanity in their countries, and which would help to spread their global influence and legitimacy.

Putin’s goal is to create a new international order in which Russia can play a dominant role, reminiscent to that of the Soviet Union. Openly, brazenly, and with impunity, the Kremlin has flouted the prevailing international law by way of territorial piracy, illegally using military force in Georgia, Crimea and Eastern Ukraine.

A weakened West

Western powers have always and persistently opposed changes to the status quo. However, weakened and divided as they are now, things may have changed. Indeed, there are clear signs that the “monocivilisational” paradigm on which international society was based for many decades, is losing legitimacy, although what China and Russia want is not the answer.

Warnings in the past by prominent intellectuals about the legitimacy and sustainability of the present system have simply been ignored. Oswald Spengler, for example, denounced the myopic view of history, being based solely on Western experience, as an “empty figment of one linear history”. Also, Arnold Toynbee criticised the “parochialism and impertinence” of the West, assuming “egocentric illusions” that there was only “one river of civilisation, our own, and that all others are either tributary to it or lost in the desert sands”.

However, in spite of these warnings, writes US political scientist Samuel Huntington, the illusions and prejudices “have blossomed forth in the widespread parochial conceit that the European civilisation of the West is now the universal civilisation”.