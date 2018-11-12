LISTEN | Private business pledges R290bn investment in SA over next five years
Stanlib chief economist says prospects for the economy are looking up
Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings has shared his insights on the government’s thinking on revitalising the economy, following the South African Investment Conference 2018, which took place from October 25 to 27.
Prospects for the economy are looking better than they have for some time after a series of growth-enhancing policy initiatives announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa this year, culminating in the conference.
The conference was intended to promote SA as a preferred investment destination.
Private business in SA has pledged R290bn of investment over the next five years, it was announced. It is a good start, although it is considerably less than the target of $100bn and some of that relates to projects already announced.
The government has already announced various measures to kickstart economic growth, including an infrastructure fund and a jobs fund. The emphasis has been on cooperation between the government and the private sector.
The government acknowledges investment will not occur without policy certainty and the private sector must lead since the government lacks the financial capacity to lift growth meaningfully. It is easy to make pledges and talk about policy certainty, but projects have to be implemented.
Once an infrastructure fund has been created and projects start to get off the ground, business confidence will improve and foreign investment will follow.
There is still a long way to go. Investors may hesitate ahead of next year’s national elections as they wait to see the composition of the new cabinet and signs of implementation. But some of the recent initiatives will take the country in the right direction.
Lings is optimistic that by the second half of next year we will see a better growth environment and better business confidence and investment activity.
This article was paid for by Stanlib.
