LISTEN | Private business pledges R290bn investment in SA over next five years

Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings has shared his insights on the government’s thinking on revitalising the economy, following the South African Investment Conference 2018, which took place from October 25 to 27.

Prospects for the economy are looking better than they have for some time after a series of growth-enhancing policy initiatives announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa this year, culminating in the conference.

The conference was intended to promote SA as a preferred investment destination.

Private business in SA has pledged R290bn of investment over the next five years, it was announced. It is a good start, although it is considerably less than the target of $100bn and some of that relates to projects already announced.

The government has already announced various measures to kickstart economic growth, including an infrastructure fund and a jobs fund. The emphasis has been on cooperation between the government and the private sector.