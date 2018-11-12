CARTOON: Undercutting Pravin Gordhan

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The world may face the prospect of an authoritarian China, in lockstep with an authoritarian Russia, substituting the US as principal custodian of world order, writes Gerrit Olivier
Retaliation by those embroiled in allegations of state capture has become politically charged
Parliamentary deliberations on whether to amend the constitution to facilitate the expropriation of land without compensation will move a step closer to finality, writes Linda Ensor
After several changes in leadership Rob Kane is looking to return to the helm to pull the property group out of its troubles
While the economy is expected to have grown marginally in the third quarter, it remains too low to make a significant dent on unemployment, poverty and inequality, writes Sunita Menon
The president says the forum is a platform to see infrastructure projects realised and that AfCFTA is imperative for raising investment
President Emmerson Mnangagwa will use executive powers to amend the exchange control and money-laundering laws
The Auckland Blues centre will not be back for the Test match with Ireland
Changes are afoot at the Road Accident Fund as the fund’s acting CEO Lindelwa Jabavu says it is chronically insolvent, and it creates what she calls the lotto effect
