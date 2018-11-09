CARTOON: Trump’s setback

Equities weaken as the Federal Reserve seems ready to hike rates in December, paring gains made earlier this week after US midterm elections triggered a global rally
As the electorate collectively rolls its eyes, Numsa’s Socialist Revolutionary Worker Party fancies itself as having a shot at capturing the imagination of at least enough South Africans to land it ...
The international relations department confirmed that Tanzanian authorities had returned Angela Quintal’s and Muthoki Mumo’s passports
In compliance with a Constitutional Court ruling, the Electoral Commission of SA is now moving that the Electoral Act be amended to accommdoate people without proof address
The investigator appointed by Irba to look into Deloitte’s role in the bank’s collapse reveals explosive new details at hearing
Drop in mining production is unlikely to prevent country from limping back into positive territory
The president says the forum is a platform to see infrastructure projects realised and that AfCFTA is imperative for raising investment
In the latest mass shooting in the US a gunman kills 12 in crowded Southern California bar popular with college students and then himself
Anderson opens his account on Sunday against Austria’s Dominic Thiem at London’s O2 Arena
While punters at the recent Whisky and Spirits Live Festival stuck to what they know, the US tipple is poised to make an entrance, writes Mpho Tshikhudo
