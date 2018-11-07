Opinion

Editing Allowed

WATCH: How will the government save SAA?

Join Peter Bruce and his team as they take a look at some of the top stories of the week

07 November 2018 - 15:36 Business Day TV

Can SAA be saved? President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that there is no plan to sell SAA and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan agrees. But finance minister Tito Mboweni seems to think that it should be sold.

Join Peter Bruce and his team as they take a look at some of the top stories of the week, including Malusi Gigaba’s political upheaval and the US midterm election. 

Join Peter Bruce and his team as they take a look at some of the top stories of the week.

Join Peter Bruce and his team as they take a look agt some of the top stories of the week.

OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW HERE:

SAA will not be closed down, says ANC’s Magashule

The party’s secretary-general says ministers and the cabinet are attending to the SAA matter
National
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: Why Malusi Gigaba just has to go

His role in state capture was direct, overt, deeply enabling and its effects we will live with for decades
Opinion
2 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa's ‘new dawn’ must involve telling Gigaba and Dlamini to go

The DA has been given a court date for its contention that  Ramaphosa did not act against ministers Malusi Gigaba and Bathabile Dlamini
National
2 days ago

US votes in mid-terms after a chaotic two years of Donald Trump

Trump has made himself the focus of the entire contest, telling supporters at rallies to seize their ‘righteous destiny as Americans’
World
1 day ago

Donald Trump on trial as Americans vote in mid-term election

‘The mid-term elections used to be, like, boring,’ Trump said at a raucous rally on Monday. ‘Now it’s like the hottest thing’
World
21 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
CHRIS GILMOUR: How the ANC has become the most ...
Opinion
2.
MAGDA WIERZYCKA: Don’t do anything drastic in ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Is the best thing for the DA ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Let’s cancel Saica membership until it gets its ...
Opinion
5.
Undecided voters will be key as survey shows ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.