WATCH: How will the government save SAA?
07 November 2018 - 15:36
Can SAA be saved? President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that there is no plan to sell SAA and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan agrees. But finance minister Tito Mboweni seems to think that it should be sold.
Join Peter Bruce and his team as they take a look at some of the top stories of the week, including Malusi Gigaba’s political upheaval and the US midterm election.
