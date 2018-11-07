CARTOON: State Capture HQ

The tone on global markets is cautious ahead of the US mid-term elections, with local retailers and rand hedges under strain
The proportion of eligible voters who feel close to the ANC has dropped to 35%, writes Collette Schulz Herzenberg
The president rejects finance minister Tito Mboweni’s contention that airline should be shut
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says in statement to the Zondo commission he was in only one meeting with Ajay Gupta, writes Ranjeni Munusamy
Embattled Group Five has lost 97% of its value in the past five years
African Development Bank's $720m investment in Eskom will include $620m in the Medupi power plant to meet global emission standards
SA's poultry industry is inefficient and lacks innovation, says the undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs in the US’s agriculture department
The staffing group says there has been a fall in demand for car industry workers, as well as manufacturing and retail staff
Foakes's 50-plus stands with Jos Buttler and Sam Curran drag languishing England back into the first Test against Sri Lanka
Nitro Circus founder Travis Pastrana on passion, fatherhood and doing tricks that could kill you, writes Eugene Yiga
