It is myopic to view border management only as a way to fight illegal migration

In spite of challenges, which are being addressed progressively, the department of home affairs is not “ineffective”, as alleged. Border management in SA is exercised through collaborative efforts between 27 different organs of state, performing functions in respect of different mandates.

As early as 2013 a need was identified to improve co-ordination, efficiencies and effectiveness in the border environment. There are five organs of state directly involved in border management activities at SA’s 72 ports of entry, including the department of home affairs, SA Revenue Service, department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries, the South African Police Service and the department of health.

It would be myopic in the extreme for anyone to see border management solely as a means of combating illegal migration, more so if the face of the migrant envisaged is an African face.

Border management affects the work of government. It impacts on governmental relations, on travellers and on traders. Maunganidze hits the nail on the head when she says SA should not ignore migration because “it is an important issue and effective border management is key for the country and region”. But, inadvertently or otherwise, a false impression is created about the country when she says, indiscriminately, it is “laying blame on African foreigners” for its woes.

Effective border management means travellers and traders experience efficient and secure facilitation when they visit the country. It means interaction is improved between countries and multilateral institutions. SA’s new policy of international migration, which the cabinet approved in 2017, deals comprehensively with these issues of migration, some of which have found their way into some documents. We miss them precisely because they are not acknowledged in a manner that value-based academic practices would have us do.

A closer reading of the 2017 white paper on international migration will show how incorrect it is to say that “SA is already reinforcing its borders and working to remove aliens and undesirable migrants” or that the country follows a “detain and deport policy”.

Think about the number of times the country has granted amnesty from arrest or deportation to thousands of migrants whose stay was irregular, granting them special permits to study, work, and run legal businesses in the country. This included those from Zimbabwe (three times), Lesotho and recently Angola. This was done also to support civil registration in the region and to promote documentation of migrants to best account for persons.

I suppose Maunganidze would agree that the number of undocumented migrants is a moving target. Also regrettable is that she falls short of unpacking her conceptualisation of “secure border rhetoric”.

In delineating the approach to migration as an instrument for development, the 2017 white paper advocates for "a whole of government and whole of society" approach to migration for development, in an environment where these is peace and safety.

• Hlabane is media manager at the home affairs department.