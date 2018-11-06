CARTOON: US midterm elections

The local bourse kicks off the week in positive territory, despite rising concerns over US-China trade relations and looming risk events
There is scope for further reforms and an impressive amount of low-hanging fruit is available, should we develop an interest in picking it
In contrast to Tito Mboweni, public enterprises minister indicates that the loss-making carrier does not need to be sold
The largest trade union in the country by numbers is launching its long-awaited worker’s party
The company appoints Charles Russon to head its Corporate and Investment Bank, which is lagging behind its main competitors
The department of energy attributes the fuel adjustments to the rand’s appreciation and falling Brent crude oil prices
SA's poultry industry is inefficient and lacks innovation, says the undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs in the US’s agriculture department
As the crucial midterm elections loom, Trump and former president Obama have been campaigning across the country
Gerber, who died after contracting malaria, founded Moutonshoek Stud in 2003 and bred a number of top performers
A first-hand account of the protests that rocked universities between 2015 and 2017 explores the political dynamics that drove the #MustFall movements, writes Rekgotsofetse Chikane
