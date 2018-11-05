CARTOON: Gigaba’s Fireblade

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Political posturing is dangerous for SA’s mission to achieve inclusive socioeconomic development, writes Ottilia Anna Maunganidze
Zuma later took over the chairmanship of the Nuclear Committee in June 2014, after it was converted to the Energy Security Cabinet Subcommittee
The public protector has given the president 14 days to act against Gigaba
Executives face losses on the R200m interest-free loan they were granted in 2014 to purchase shares
A weak set of manufacturing and mining data is due to be released by Stats SA on Thursday, writes Claire Bisseker
SA's poultry industry is inefficient and lacks innovation, says the undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs in the US’s agriculture department
Expert says such initiatives are often substandard and fail to combat worker exploitation despite being widely hailed by the private sector
The Spaniard surges past Valentino Rossi after the Italian star falls
Clearing the City of Cape Town's 420ha of commercial pine plantations in the catchments of the Steenbras and Wemmershoek dams will yield water at almost half the cost per litre than drilling ...
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
